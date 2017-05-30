'Abject arrogance' or 'profound patriotism': The intelligence...
Three weeks after President Donald Trump abruptly fired FBI director James Comey, his administration's Russia controversy continues to unfold, in large part because of a series of leaks of sensitive information to the media. While some contend that the leaks are necessary to inform the public of the activities of what critics call an opaque administration, national security experts are increasingly torn over whether they're a public good or a security risk.
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|1 hr
|CodeTalker
|3,461
|What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08)
|10 hr
|horrorgirl
|84,762
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Jun 1
|Just Slim
|276,630
|The Rust Belt is not universal dystopia
|May 31
|Anti-everything
|1
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|May 30
|King Maker Soros
|71
|Body-slamming the press: Gianforte skirmish mar...
|May 26
|Keyanna
|6
|Billionaire Soros giving $2M to Democratic groups (May '12)
|May 24
|BlunderCONVICT
|25
