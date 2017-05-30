'Abject arrogance' or 'profound patriotism': The intelligence...

Three weeks after President Donald Trump abruptly fired FBI director James Comey, his administration's Russia controversy continues to unfold, in large part because of a series of leaks of sensitive information to the media. While some contend that the leaks are necessary to inform the public of the activities of what critics call an opaque administration, national security experts are increasingly torn over whether they're a public good or a security risk.

