A reality check
On June 1 President Trump declared his administration's intention to withdraw from the Paris Agreement . An immediate reaction from countries, such as Bangladesh, Britain, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy and others was to reaffirm their commitments to the PA, a universal accord so assiduously crafted in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place
|2 hr
|Go Trump
|329
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|20 hr
|Just Think
|3,810
|Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at...
|Sat
|Aussie
|1
|Kerry takes $1M challenge to disprove Swift Boa... (Nov '07)
|Sat
|CEO
|2
|Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan...
|Jun 16
|anonymous
|2
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|Memory cancer
|241
|Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring weather ap...
|Jun 14
|Into The Night
|81
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC