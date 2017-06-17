10 years ago: Salon examines the GOP'...

10 years ago: Salon examines the GOP's own email scandal

An interim report by the staff of Rep. Henry Waxman's Oversight and Government Reform Committee finds that more White House officials than previously acknowledged were given private, off-the-books Republican National Committee e-mail accounts - and that the RNC has failed to preserve messages sent or received by many of those officials. Among the heaviest users of the RNC accounts: Karl Rove.

