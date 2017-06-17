10 years ago: Salon examines the GOP's own email scandal
An interim report by the staff of Rep. Henry Waxman's Oversight and Government Reform Committee finds that more White House officials than previously acknowledged were given private, off-the-books Republican National Committee e-mail accounts - and that the RNC has failed to preserve messages sent or received by many of those officials. Among the heaviest users of the RNC accounts: Karl Rove.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at...
|5 hr
|Aussie
|1
|Kerry takes $1M challenge to disprove Swift Boa... (Nov '07)
|7 hr
|CEO
|2
|Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan...
|Fri
|anonymous
|2
|Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place
|Fri
|RiccardoFire
|323
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|Jun 15
|Gotti
|3,808
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|Memory cancer
|241
|Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring weather ap...
|Jun 14
|Into The Night
|81
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC