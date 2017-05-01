Will Ferrell brings back his Bush impression for 'Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner'

Shortly before Donald Trump's announced that he would break with tradition and skip the White House Correspondents' Dinner this year, Samantha Bee revealed on her TBS show Full Frontal that she would be hosting an alternative event on the same night, regardless of whether or not Trump showed up. Not the White House Correspondent's Dinner took place on Saturday night as planned, and although the response has been mixed, several segments seemed to go over especially well with the audience.

