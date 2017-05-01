Will Ferrell brings back his Bush impression for 'Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner'
Shortly before Donald Trump's announced that he would break with tradition and skip the White House Correspondents' Dinner this year, Samantha Bee revealed on her TBS show Full Frontal that she would be hosting an alternative event on the same night, regardless of whether or not Trump showed up. Not the White House Correspondent's Dinner took place on Saturday night as planned, and although the response has been mixed, several segments seemed to go over especially well with the audience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boy Genius.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Samantha Bee toasts the press and roasts Trump ...
|16 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|16
|Counting the reasons Obama's $400,000 Wall Stre...
|Sun
|commenters
|1
|Bush Homeland Security Adviser Resigns (Nov '07)
|Sun
|Marlas Div Attorney
|5
|Bush ridicules Trump's fitness to lead military... (Oct '15)
|Apr 28
|Wall Street bonus
|51
|US election: will economic woes sink Obama as t... (Nov '12)
|Apr 28
|St Andrews Edinboro
|67
|Americans have rendered their verdict on the fi...
|Apr 27
|huntcoyotes
|121
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|Apr 27
|INFIDEL
|3,662
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC