When the Government Comes Calling on ...

When the Government Comes Calling on the Mexico Border, 'Don't Sign Anything'

2 hrs ago Read more: NBC Washington

Much of the borderland in Texas is privately owned, and in El Paso the mix of cities and wide open spaces makes the wall a complicated construction project. To south Texas landowners in danger of losing property to President Donald Trump's wall between Mexico and the United States, Jose Palomino has this advice: Get a good lawyer.

