What on Earth might a Trump-Kim Jong Un meeting look like?

In one corner: the unpredictable dictator, the third-generation family ruler whose nation has a seven-decade reputation of being erratic, quick to take umbrage and insistent that it is powerful enough to upend the planet. In the other corner: a sandpaper-tongued American president like no other, barely past his first 100 days as leader of the free world, liable to say just about anything - including a handful of conciliatory words at the most unexpected of moments.

