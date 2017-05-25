UK campaigning resumes 4 days after concert attack

Four days after a suicide bombing plunged Britain into mourning, political campaigning resumed Friday for next month's general election with the main opposition leader linking deadly terrorism at home to foreign wars like the one in Libya. Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn risked being assailed for politicizing the attack on Manchester Arena that killed 22 people by claiming in his first post-atrocity speech that his party would change Britain's foreign policy if it takes power after the June 8 vote by abandoning the "war on terror."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.