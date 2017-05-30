TV Bits: 'Hanna' is Happening, Jon Stewart's HBO Show Isn't, 'Veep' Renewed, and More
Earlier this year, we wrote about how The Night Manager's David Farr was hoping to create a TV show based on the 2011 teenage assassin film Hanna , which he co-wrote. Now Deadline reports that Amazon Studios has given the show a straight-to-series order.
Start the conversation, or Read more at /film.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|6 min
|Ms Sassy
|3,379
|What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08)
|4 hr
|Karma
|84,745
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Thu
|Just Slim
|276,630
|The Rust Belt is not universal dystopia
|May 31
|Anti-everything
|1
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|May 30
|King Maker Soros
|71
|Body-slamming the press: Gianforte skirmish mar...
|May 26
|Keyanna
|6
|Billionaire Soros giving $2M to Democratic groups (May '12)
|May 24
|BlunderCONVICT
|25
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC