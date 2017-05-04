Turnbull hopes budget will show his v...

Turnbull hopes budget will show his vision

In 1987, US presidential aspirant George Bush Snr was advised to spend a few days at Camp David thinking about where he wanted to take the country. This year's federal budget is likely to be heavy on the "vision thing", as Malcolm Turnbull seeks to rewrite the government's narrative after a narrow election victory last year.

