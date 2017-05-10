Trump's expected choice for the leadi...

Trump's expected choice for the leading USDA science job isn't a trained scientist

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

The Trump administration is planning to nominate Sam Clovis - the Department of Agriculture's senior White House adviser - as head of USDA's Research, Education and Economics division, according to individuals briefed on the decision. The move would mark a break with both past Republican and Democratic administrations, who have reserved the high-level position for scientists with expertise in agricultural research.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 2 min NotSoDivineMsM 1,049
News Interviews begin to replace fired FBI director ... 8 hr kuda 2
News What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08) Sat albospiderman 84,627
News GOP ranting reveals hypocrisy (Mar '09) Fri Maxine Waters Pin... 134
News Senate confirms James Comey as FBI director (Jul '13) Fri Dead Mothers Club 12
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Fri Russian Billionaires 10
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) Fri Flynn Comey deser... 69
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,219 • Total comments across all topics: 281,007,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC