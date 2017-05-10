Trump's expected choice for the leading USDA science job isn't a trained scientist
The Trump administration is planning to nominate Sam Clovis - the Department of Agriculture's senior White House adviser - as head of USDA's Research, Education and Economics division, according to individuals briefed on the decision. The move would mark a break with both past Republican and Democratic administrations, who have reserved the high-level position for scientists with expertise in agricultural research.
