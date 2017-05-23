Trumpa s Cuts to AIDS-Treatment Progr...

Trumpa s Cuts to AIDS-Treatment Programs Would Kill 1 Million,...

Read more: New York Magazine

Donald Trump would like for the United States to spend $1.1 billion less on HIV-treatment programs in sub-Saharan Africa, and $524 million less on contraception for the global poor. On the plus side, these cuts will make it easier to finance the president's border wall, which he hopes to spend $1.6 billion on in 2018 .

Chicago, IL

