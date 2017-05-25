Trump wants to drill for oil in Alask...

Trump wants to drill for oil in Alaska's fragile wildlife refuge

6 hrs ago Read more: MyHighPlains.com

The 19-million-acre Arctic National Wildlife Refuge has been closed to oil exploration since 1980 due to concerns about the impact on the region's caribou, polar bears and other animals. But Trump, who has promised to flex America's energy muscles, wants to change that.

