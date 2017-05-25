Trump wants to drill for oil in Alaska's fragile wildlife refuge
The 19-million-acre Arctic National Wildlife Refuge has been closed to oil exploration since 1980 due to concerns about the impact on the region's caribou, polar bears and other animals. But Trump, who has promised to flex America's energy muscles, wants to change that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|27 min
|swampmudd
|2,676
|What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08)
|1 hr
|Jaimie
|84,699
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|10 hr
|Norwegian Supremacy
|70
|Billionaire Soros giving $2M to Democratic groups (May '12)
|Wed
|BlunderCONVICT
|25
|Since Trump's election, number of houses of wor...
|Wed
|Rico from East Lo...
|4
|Contradictions by Trump create credibility gap ...
|May 21
|Erl
|76
|Senate confirms James Comey as FBI director (Jul '13)
|May 18
|Ford Loses Re ele...
|18
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC