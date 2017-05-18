Trump supporters blame leaks, conspiracy for his woes
President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 18, 2017, during his meeting with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 18, 2017, during his meeting with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos.
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|2 min
|Chicagoan by Birth
|1,864
|Contradictions by Trump create credibility gap ...
|2 hr
|CodeTalker
|60
|Senate confirms James Comey as FBI director (Jul '13)
|Thu
|Ford Loses Re ele...
|18
|What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08)
|Wed
|namredipsobla
|84,636
|Kucinich introduces resolution to impeach Bush (Jun '08)
|Wed
|Perestroika
|410
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|May 16
|Lottery Traitors
|11
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|May 16
|Media Matters
|62
