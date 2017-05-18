Trump lands in Saudi Arabia as controversies swirl at home
President Donald Trump was lavished with extravagant royal pomp here Saturday during his first stop abroad as President, an elaborate start to a trip meant to bolster international partnerships but which aides now hope can reset a scandal-pocked narrative back home. Trump's stop in an enthusiastic Saudi capital is the first in a nine-day, five-country swing across the Middle East and Europe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|39 min
|Trump your President
|2,105
|What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08)
|7 hr
|gothic winter
|84,638
|Contradictions by Trump create credibility gap ...
|Fri
|mike pence
|73
|Senate confirms James Comey as FBI director (Jul '13)
|May 18
|Ford Loses Re ele...
|18
|Kucinich introduces resolution to impeach Bush (Jun '08)
|May 17
|Perestroika
|410
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|May 16
|Lottery Traitors
|11
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|May 16
|Media Matters
|62
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC