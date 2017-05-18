Trump lands in Saudi Arabia as contro...

Trump lands in Saudi Arabia as controversies swirl at home

14 hrs ago

President Donald Trump was lavished with extravagant royal pomp here Saturday during his first stop abroad as President, an elaborate start to a trip meant to bolster international partnerships but which aides now hope can reset a scandal-pocked narrative back home. Trump's stop in an enthusiastic Saudi capital is the first in a nine-day, five-country swing across the Middle East and Europe.

Chicago, IL

