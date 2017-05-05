Trump issues broad, 'Bush-style' sign...

Trump issues broad, 'Bush-style' signing statement on spending bill

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Star Press

Trump issues a "Bush-style signing statement" on a $1.1 trillion spending bill, a signal he intends to use the tool to vigorously defend what he sees as the president's constitutional authority. Trump issues broad, 'Bush-style' signing statement on spending bill Trump issues a "Bush-style signing statement" on a $1.1 trillion spending bill, a signal he intends to use the tool to vigorously defend what he sees as the president's constitutional authority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cheney's Daughter Blasts Gay-Marriage Ban (May '06) 8 hr Kevorkian jr 6
News Bachmann Calls Bush's Bailout Decision an Act o... (Nov '11) 8 hr Kevorkian jr 52
News Samantha Bee toasts the press and roasts Trump ... 20 hr slick willie expl... 19
News Obama nominating Comey as FBI director Friday (Jun '13) 22 hr Slick Willie Oreilly 28
News Rumors surround Justice Kennedy exit, but he's ... Thu BHM5267 5
News Parking rules for RVs tighten (Jan '08) Thu Pissed Off 57
News Counting the reasons Obama's $400,000 Wall Stre... Apr 30 commenters 1
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,092 • Total comments across all topics: 280,819,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC