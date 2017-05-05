Trump issues broad, 'Bush-style' signing statement on spending bill
Trump issues a "Bush-style signing statement" on a $1.1 trillion spending bill, a signal he intends to use the tool to vigorously defend what he sees as the president's constitutional authority. Trump issues broad, 'Bush-style' signing statement on spending bill Trump issues a "Bush-style signing statement" on a $1.1 trillion spending bill, a signal he intends to use the tool to vigorously defend what he sees as the president's constitutional authority.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Press.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheney's Daughter Blasts Gay-Marriage Ban (May '06)
|8 hr
|Kevorkian jr
|6
|Bachmann Calls Bush's Bailout Decision an Act o... (Nov '11)
|8 hr
|Kevorkian jr
|52
|Samantha Bee toasts the press and roasts Trump ...
|20 hr
|slick willie expl...
|19
|Obama nominating Comey as FBI director Friday (Jun '13)
|22 hr
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|28
|Rumors surround Justice Kennedy exit, but he's ...
|Thu
|BHM5267
|5
|Parking rules for RVs tighten (Jan '08)
|Thu
|Pissed Off
|57
|Counting the reasons Obama's $400,000 Wall Stre...
|Apr 30
|commenters
|1
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC