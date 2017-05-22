Trump Israel trip 1st presidential flight from Saudi Arabia
His flight from Riyadh to Tel Aviv on Monday marked a rare direct flight between Saudi Arabia and Israel, and was the first by an American president. Trump landed at Ben-Gurion International Airport for a two-day visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories as part of his first trip abroad since taking office.
