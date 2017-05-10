Trump further delays decision on Paris climate deal
President Donald Trump delayed a decision to honour or walk away from the Paris climate accord until he returns from Europe late this month, leaving global partners in limbo Tuesday. Divisions within Trump's administration have left in doubt the participation of the world's number two carbon polluter -- after China -- in the landmark 2015 agreement to limit global warming.
