Trump executive order aims to protect US from 'catastrophic' cyber attack

US President Donald Trump this month signed an executive order that aims to increase protection for US essential services in case of a cyber attack that results in "catastrophic regional or national effects on public health or safety, economic security, or national security". The order is particularly targeted at the operators of critical infrastructure - including chemicals manufacturers, communications companies, emergency services and energy providers.

