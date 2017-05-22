Trump Calls On Muslim Nations To Unite In Fight Against Terrorism

Trump Calls On Muslim Nations To Unite In Fight Against Terroris - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports President Trump focused on unifying Muslim nations in the fight against terrorism in a Sunday speech on Islam in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. President Trump focused on unifying Muslim nations in the fight against terrorism in a Sunday speech on Islam in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, shying away from his harsher comments against the religion on the campaign trail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.