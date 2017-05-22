Trump Calls On Muslim Nations To Unite In Fight Against Terrorism
Trump Calls On Muslim Nations To Unite In Fight Against Terroris - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports President Trump focused on unifying Muslim nations in the fight against terrorism in a Sunday speech on Islam in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. President Trump focused on unifying Muslim nations in the fight against terrorism in a Sunday speech on Islam in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, shying away from his harsher comments against the religion on the campaign trail.
