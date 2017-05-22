Trump Calls On Muslim Nations To Unit...

Trump Calls On Muslim Nations To Unite In Fight Against Terrorism

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Trump Calls On Muslim Nations To Unite In Fight Against Terroris - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports President Trump focused on unifying Muslim nations in the fight against terrorism in a Sunday speech on Islam in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. President Trump focused on unifying Muslim nations in the fight against terrorism in a Sunday speech on Islam in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, shying away from his harsher comments against the religion on the campaign trail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 36 min Big Al 2,287
News What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08) 2 hr Big Al 84,641
News Contradictions by Trump create credibility gap ... 19 hr Erl 76
News Senate confirms James Comey as FBI director (Jul '13) May 18 Ford Loses Re ele... 18
News Kucinich introduces resolution to impeach Bush (Jun '08) May 17 Perestroika 410
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) May 16 Lottery Traitors 11
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) May 16 Media Matters 62
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,272 • Total comments across all topics: 281,200,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC