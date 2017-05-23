Trump budget proposes 40% cut to job ...

Trump budget proposes 40% cut to job training programs

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: MyHighPlains.com

America has millions of job openings but not as many applicants with the right skills. It's a big problem in the US job market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 1 hr Aquarius-WY 2,581
News What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08) 4 hr namredipsobla 84,687
News Billionaire Soros giving $2M to Democratic groups (May '12) 16 hr BlunderCONVICT 25
News Since Trump's election, number of houses of wor... 19 hr Rico from East Lo... 4
News Contradictions by Trump create credibility gap ... May 21 Erl 76
News Senate confirms James Comey as FBI director (Jul '13) May 18 Ford Loses Re ele... 18
News Kucinich introduces resolution to impeach Bush (Jun '08) May 17 Perestroika 410
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,200 • Total comments across all topics: 281,262,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC