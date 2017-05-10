Trump attacks on fired FBI chief meet...

Trump attacks on fired FBI chief meet swift resistance

Read more: Turkish Daily News

President Donald Trump on May 11 ran into resistance for calling ousted FBI chief James Comey a "showboat," an attack that was swiftly contradicted by top U.S. senators and the acting FBI leader, who pledged that an investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia would proceed with vigor. In his first interview since firing Comey on May 9, Trump appeared to try to underscore that Comey's dismissal was about his performance at the FBI and not about the Russia probe.

