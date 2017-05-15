Trump administration vastly expands global anti-abortion policy
The Trump administration said on Monday it was vastly expanding the scope of a policy blocking U.S. assistance to foreign groups that perform or provide information about abortions, a move critics say will hinder women's access to critical care. The new policy means that $8.8 billion in U.S. assistance to an array of programs fighting HIV/AIDS, malaria and maternal and child health will be subject to the so-called Mexico City policy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|4 min
|Underbus
|1,359
|What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08)
|18 hr
|Jaimie
|84,628
|Students Upset After Teacher Who Criticized Bus... (Mar '06)
|19 hr
|swedenforever
|152
|Bush Homeland Security Adviser Resigns (Nov '07)
|20 hr
|swedenforever
|6
|Campaign 2008OBAMA, Palin Stump in Colorado, Pr... (Oct '15)
|20 hr
|swedenforever
|2
|Interviews begin to replace fired FBI director ...
|21 hr
|CodeTalker
|5
|Father of beheaded man blames Bush, not Zarqawi (Jun '06)
|22 hr
|swedenforever
|60
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC