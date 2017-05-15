Trump administration vastly expands g...

Trump administration vastly expands global anti-abortion policy

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The Trump administration said on Monday it was vastly expanding the scope of a policy blocking U.S. assistance to foreign groups that perform or provide information about abortions, a move critics say will hinder women's access to critical care. The new policy means that $8.8 billion in U.S. assistance to an array of programs fighting HIV/AIDS, malaria and maternal and child health will be subject to the so-called Mexico City policy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 4 min Underbus 1,359
News What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08) 18 hr Jaimie 84,628
News Students Upset After Teacher Who Criticized Bus... (Mar '06) 19 hr swedenforever 152
News Bush Homeland Security Adviser Resigns (Nov '07) 20 hr swedenforever 6
News Campaign 2008OBAMA, Palin Stump in Colorado, Pr... (Oct '15) 20 hr swedenforever 2
News Interviews begin to replace fired FBI director ... 21 hr CodeTalker 5
News Father of beheaded man blames Bush, not Zarqawi (Jun '06) 22 hr swedenforever 60
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,521 • Total comments across all topics: 281,051,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC