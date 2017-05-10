Trump Administration Interviews Poten...

Trump Administration Interviews Potential Candidates for FBI Director

16 hrs ago Read more: TIME.com

Less than a week after President Donald Trump fired James Comey, the administration has interviewed at least eight candidates to be FBI director and Trump has said a decision could come within days. Trump, who is scheduled to leave Friday on his first overseas trip as president, told reporters Saturday that it was possible he could announce his selection before then.

