Trump Administration Interviews Potential Candidates for FBI Director
Less than a week after President Donald Trump fired James Comey, the administration has interviewed at least eight candidates to be FBI director and Trump has said a decision could come within days. Trump, who is scheduled to leave Friday on his first overseas trip as president, told reporters Saturday that it was possible he could announce his selection before then.
