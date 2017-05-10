Top Texas official out over 'unaccept...

Top Texas official out over 'unacceptable' Iraq consulting

17 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The former watchdog over U.S. reconstruction efforts in Iraq has been forced out of a powerful Texas job after he moonlighted as a consultant for the Iraqi government. Stuart Bowen was asked to resign as inspector general of the sprawling Texas Health and Human Services Commission, said John Wittman, a spokesman for Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

