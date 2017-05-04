Todaya s highlights in history provided -
On May 7, 1942, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan Wainwright went on a Manila radio station to announce the Allies' surrender of the Philippines to Japanese forces during World War II.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump seizes on election rules to pus...
|4 hr
|okimar
|2
|Cheney's Daughter Blasts Gay-Marriage Ban (May '06)
|Sat
|Kevorkian jr
|6
|Bachmann Calls Bush's Bailout Decision an Act o... (Nov '11)
|Sat
|Kevorkian jr
|52
|Samantha Bee toasts the press and roasts Trump ...
|Fri
|slick willie expl...
|19
|Obama nominating Comey as FBI director Friday (Jun '13)
|May 5
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|28
|Rumors surround Justice Kennedy exit, but he's ...
|May 4
|BHM5267
|5
|Parking rules for RVs tighten (Jan '08)
|May 4
|Pissed Off
|57
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC