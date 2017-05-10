Todaya s highlights in history provided

Todaya s highlights in history provid...

On May 13, 1917, three shepherd children, Lucia de Jesus dos Santos and two of her cousins, Jacinta and Francisco Marto, reported seeing a vision of the Virgin Mary near Fatima, Portugal; it was the first of six such apparitions that the children claimed to have witnessed. In 1607, English colonists arrived by ship at the site of what became the Jamestown settlement in Virginia .

