Today in History: May 1
Francis Gary Powers, pilot of the American U-2 reconnaissance plane shot down over the Soviet Union on May 1, sits in the dock, in the Hall of Columns, Moscow, on the second day of his trial for espionage, on August 18, 1960. Immediately in front of Powers is his defense counsel, Mikhail Griniev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Samantha Bee toasts the press and roasts Trump ...
|2 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|16
|Counting the reasons Obama's $400,000 Wall Stre...
|Sun
|commenters
|1
|Bush Homeland Security Adviser Resigns (Nov '07)
|Sun
|Marlas Div Attorney
|5
|Bush ridicules Trump's fitness to lead military... (Oct '15)
|Apr 28
|Wall Street bonus
|51
|US election: will economic woes sink Obama as t... (Nov '12)
|Apr 28
|St Andrews Edinboro
|67
|Americans have rendered their verdict on the fi...
|Apr 27
|huntcoyotes
|121
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|Apr 27
|INFIDEL
|3,662
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC