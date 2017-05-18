Toby Keith to perform in Saudi Arabia

Toby Keith to perform in Saudi Arabia

Country singer Toby Keith will perform Saturday at a free concert in the capital Riyadh, according to the Associated Press. The show will be open to men only, and Keith will perform alongside an Arabian lute player.

