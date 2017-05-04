The White House Just Fired the First Woman to Serve As Chief UsherThe ...
The first woman and second African-American to serve as the White House chief usher was abruptly fired Friday morning, according to multiple reports . Angella Reid took the job as chief usher, one that required her to coordinate the activities at the White House residence and oversee its staff, in 2011, after serving as general manager of a Ritz-Carlton hotel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Samantha Bee toasts the press and roasts Trump ...
|3 hr
|slick willie expl...
|19
|Obama nominating Comey as FBI director Friday (Jun '13)
|5 hr
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|28
|Rumors surround Justice Kennedy exit, but he's ...
|Thu
|BHM5267
|5
|Parking rules for RVs tighten (Jan '08)
|Thu
|Pissed Off
|57
|Counting the reasons Obama's $400,000 Wall Stre...
|Apr 30
|commenters
|1
|Bush Homeland Security Adviser Resigns (Nov '07)
|Apr 30
|Marlas Div Attorney
|5
|Bush ridicules Trump's fitness to lead military... (Oct '15)
|Apr 28
|Wall Street bonus
|51
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC