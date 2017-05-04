The White House Just Fired the First ...

The White House Just Fired the First Woman to Serve As Chief UsherThe ...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: New York Magazine

The first woman and second African-American to serve as the White House chief usher was abruptly fired Friday morning, according to multiple reports . Angella Reid took the job as chief usher, one that required her to coordinate the activities at the White House residence and oversee its staff, in 2011, after serving as general manager of a Ritz-Carlton hotel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Samantha Bee toasts the press and roasts Trump ... 3 hr slick willie expl... 19
News Obama nominating Comey as FBI director Friday (Jun '13) 5 hr Slick Willie Oreilly 28
News Rumors surround Justice Kennedy exit, but he's ... Thu BHM5267 5
News Parking rules for RVs tighten (Jan '08) Thu Pissed Off 57
News Counting the reasons Obama's $400,000 Wall Stre... Apr 30 commenters 1
News Bush Homeland Security Adviser Resigns (Nov '07) Apr 30 Marlas Div Attorney 5
News Bush ridicules Trump's fitness to lead military... (Oct '15) Apr 28 Wall Street bonus 51
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,412 • Total comments across all topics: 280,802,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC