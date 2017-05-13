The Latest: Ex-Justice official arrives for FBI interview
She's one of nearly a dozen candidates President Donald Trump is considering to succeed ousted FBI Director James Comey. Trump fired Comey this past week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|11 min
|Alt Right Watch
|907
|What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08)
|18 hr
|albospiderman
|84,627
|GOP ranting reveals hypocrisy (Mar '09)
|Fri
|Maxine Waters Pin...
|134
|Senate confirms James Comey as FBI director (Jul '13)
|Fri
|Dead Mothers Club
|12
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Fri
|Russian Billionaires
|10
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Fri
|Flynn Comey deser...
|69
|Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09)
|May 11
|Limpball Viagra
|21
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC