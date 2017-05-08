The Latest: 13 judges to hear revised Trump travel ban case
The Latest on the legal challenges to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six-Muslim majority countries : A panel of 13 appeals court judges will hear a challenge to President Donald Trump's revised executive order targeting six predominantly Muslim countries. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Judge Allyson K. Duncan and Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson III will not hear arguments in the case Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump seizes on election rules to pus...
|2 hr
|Marco R s Secret ...
|3
|Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09)
|9 hr
|American_Infidel
|18
|Obama nominating Comey as FBI director Friday (Jun '13)
|15 hr
|Denny CranesPlace
|30
|What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08)
|15 hr
|monjoboots
|84,622
|Cheney's Daughter Blasts Gay-Marriage Ban (May '06)
|May 6
|Kevorkian jr
|6
|Bachmann Calls Bush's Bailout Decision an Act o... (Nov '11)
|May 6
|Kevorkian jr
|52
|Samantha Bee toasts the press and roasts Trump ...
|May 5
|slick willie expl...
|19
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC