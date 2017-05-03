Survey: American public's trust in government near historic low
Additionally, 68% said they trusted the government to do what was right some of the time, and 11% said they never trusted the government. Survey: American public's trust in government near historic low Additionally, 68% said they trusted the government to do what was right some of the time, and 11% said they never trusted the government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumors surround Justice Kennedy exit, but he's ...
|29 min
|CodeTalker
|1
|Samantha Bee toasts the press and roasts Trump ...
|May 1
|fingers mcgurke
|16
|Counting the reasons Obama's $400,000 Wall Stre...
|Apr 30
|commenters
|1
|Bush Homeland Security Adviser Resigns (Nov '07)
|Apr 30
|Marlas Div Attorney
|5
|Bush ridicules Trump's fitness to lead military... (Oct '15)
|Apr 28
|Wall Street bonus
|51
|US election: will economic woes sink Obama as t... (Nov '12)
|Apr 28
|St Andrews Edinboro
|67
|Americans have rendered their verdict on the fi...
|Apr 27
|huntcoyotes
|121
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC