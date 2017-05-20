Story of a rogue agent clouds efforts to ease border control expansion
Joel Luna was just the kind of job candidate the Border Patrol covets. He grew up on both sides of the border, in Mexico and South Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|2 min
|Aquarius-WY
|2,159
|Contradictions by Trump create credibility gap ...
|37 min
|Fcvk tRump
|74
|What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08)
|17 hr
|gothic winter
|84,638
|Senate confirms James Comey as FBI director (Jul '13)
|May 18
|Ford Loses Re ele...
|18
|Kucinich introduces resolution to impeach Bush (Jun '08)
|May 17
|Perestroika
|410
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|May 16
|Lottery Traitors
|11
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|May 16
|Media Matters
|62
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC