Stivers Aims to Protect House Majority Despite Headwinds
The Ohio congressman, chairman of House Republicans' campaign committee, is tasked with leading his colleagues through a volatile midterm election under a president with historically low approval ratings while facing a frustrated but energized Democratic opposition. What's more, they're up against an ominous historical trend of the party in power suffering major losses two years into new administrations.
