Special Prosecutor Mueller Exudes 'Rigorous Obedience to the Constitution'

Robert Mueller-the former FBI director who on Wednesday was appointed by the Department of Justice as a special prosecutor to investigate Russian meddling in the 2016 election, and possible collusion with Trump campaign associates-loves to prosecute. A Republican, Mueller had several stints as a federal prosecutor during the 1970s and 1980s but had settled into a good job at a private-sector firm in Boston after Bill Clinton was elected president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weekly Standard.