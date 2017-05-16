Some businesses in Asia disrupted by ...

Some businesses in Asia disrupted by cyber attack, authorities brace for more

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Security researchers reported Monday signs of a potential North Korean link to global cyberattacks that have wreaked havoc on computer networks. The security company Kaspersky Lab says portions of the " WannaCry " ransomware use the same code as malware previously distributed by Lazarus, a group behind the 2014 Sony hack blamed on North Korea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 2 min Ms Sassy 1,482
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) 1 hr Lottery Traitors 11
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) 1 hr Media Matters 62
News Bush ridicules Trump's fitness to lead military... (Oct '15) 1 hr Cabbage Memory 52
News First lady doesn't believe polls (May '06) 8 hr Romney bots 31
News What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08) Mon Jaimie 84,628
News Students Upset After Teacher Who Criticized Bus... (Mar '06) Mon swedenforever 152
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,344 • Total comments across all topics: 281,061,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC