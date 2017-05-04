Slum pope/billionaire: Francis to meet with President Trump
In this Thursday, March 27, 2014 file photo, Pope Francis and President Barack Obama smile as they meet at the Vatican. When Pope Francis meets with President Donald Trump at the Vatican May 24, the world will be watching how the Argentine "slum pope" interacts with the brash, New York billionaire-turned-president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumors surround Justice Kennedy exit, but he's ...
|18 hr
|BHM5267
|5
|Parking rules for RVs tighten (Jan '08)
|19 hr
|Pissed Off
|57
|Samantha Bee toasts the press and roasts Trump ...
|May 1
|fingers mcgurke
|16
|Counting the reasons Obama's $400,000 Wall Stre...
|Apr 30
|commenters
|1
|Bush Homeland Security Adviser Resigns (Nov '07)
|Apr 30
|Marlas Div Attorney
|5
|Bush ridicules Trump's fitness to lead military... (Oct '15)
|Apr 28
|Wall Street bonus
|51
|US election: will economic woes sink Obama as t... (Nov '12)
|Apr 28
|St Andrews Edinboro
|67
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC