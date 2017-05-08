Silicon Valley is 'officially a retirement community for D.C. political vets'

A graying man - once the baby-faced press wrangler for Sen. Barack Obama's nascent presidential campaign - nursed an absinthe cocktail as he mingled near a former spokesman for President George W. Bush's 2004 reelection bid. Nearby, one of Sen. John McCain's most aggressive public advocates in his 2008 presidential campaign huddled with a man who spent the last several years as former President Bill Clinton's liaison with the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.