Silicon Valley is 'officially a retirement community for D.C. political vets'
A graying man - once the baby-faced press wrangler for Sen. Barack Obama's nascent presidential campaign - nursed an absinthe cocktail as he mingled near a former spokesman for President George W. Bush's 2004 reelection bid. Nearby, one of Sen. John McCain's most aggressive public advocates in his 2008 presidential campaign huddled with a man who spent the last several years as former President Bill Clinton's liaison with the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump seizes on election rules to pus...
|10 hr
|okimar
|2
|Cheney's Daughter Blasts Gay-Marriage Ban (May '06)
|Sat
|Kevorkian jr
|6
|Bachmann Calls Bush's Bailout Decision an Act o... (Nov '11)
|Sat
|Kevorkian jr
|52
|Samantha Bee toasts the press and roasts Trump ...
|Fri
|slick willie expl...
|19
|Obama nominating Comey as FBI director Friday (Jun '13)
|May 5
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|28
|Rumors surround Justice Kennedy exit, but he's ...
|May 4
|BHM5267
|5
|Parking rules for RVs tighten (Jan '08)
|May 4
|Pissed Off
|57
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC