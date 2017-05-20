Sheriff Clarke accused of plagiarism ...

Sheriff Clarke accused of plagiarism in master's thesis

Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is accused of plagiarizing parts of his master's thesis on U.S. security. Clarke earned a masters degree in security studies at the Naval Postgraduate School in California.

