Sheriff Clarke accused of plagiarism in master's thesis
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is accused of plagiarizing parts of his master's thesis on U.S. security. Clarke earned a masters degree in security studies at the Naval Postgraduate School in California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|6 min
|Go Trump
|2,207
|Contradictions by Trump create credibility gap ...
|3 hr
|Fcvk tRump
|74
|What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08)
|21 hr
|gothic winter
|84,638
|Senate confirms James Comey as FBI director (Jul '13)
|May 18
|Ford Loses Re ele...
|18
|Kucinich introduces resolution to impeach Bush (Jun '08)
|May 17
|Perestroika
|410
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|May 16
|Lottery Traitors
|11
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|May 16
|Media Matters
|62
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC