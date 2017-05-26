Rama-Donald: Trump's Ramadan Statemen...

Rama-Donald: Trump's Ramadan Statement Focuses On Terrorism

Saturday May 27 Read more: The Daily Caller

President Trump differed from prior leaders in his statement on the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in that he focused on Islamic terrorism. Prior statements from former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama did not touch on Jihadist terror.

Read more at The Daily Caller.

