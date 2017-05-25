Protesters wave signs and chant durin...

Protesters wave signs and chant during a demonstration

Appeals court rules against President Trump's revised travel ban Appeals court rules against President Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries. Check out this story on pal-item.com: https://usat.ly/2r1zOdk The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a ruling from a Maryland court rejecting President Trump's travel ban, citing religious discrimination.

