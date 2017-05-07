Protections for 27 National Monuments...

Protections for 27 National Monuments may be Curtailed, Cut

19 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Twenty-seven national monuments, mostly in the West, face the curtailing or elimination of protections put in place over the past two decades by presidents from both parties, the Interior Department said. President Donald Trump ordered the review last month, saying protections imposed by his three immediate predecessors amounted to "a massive federal land grab" that "should never have happened."

