President Trump
Trump must now decide whether to give students inspiration and advice to carry with them into the real world - or to focus more on politics and policy. As Trump preps for first commencement speeches, politics may take center stage Trump must now decide whether to give students inspiration and advice to carry with them into the real world - or to focus more on politics and policy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Cloud Times.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|1 hr
|strange jah
|542
|Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09)
|9 hr
|Limpball Viagra
|21
|Senate confirms James Comey as FBI director (Jul '13)
|13 hr
|Valerie the King ...
|11
|What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08)
|Wed
|P0D has returned
|84,625
|Study Shows School Vouchers Hurt Students -- Bu...
|Tue
|slick willie expl...
|3
|Condoleezza Rice says shea s a appalleda by Rus...
|May 9
|Fundiementally ill
|2
|Bachmann Calls Bush's Bailout Decision an Act o... (Nov '11)
|May 9
|Ivy League Supremacy
|53
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC