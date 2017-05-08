President Trump fires FBI Director Comey
President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired FBI Director James Comey after his attorney general and deputy attorney general recommended his removal. In a signed letter, Trump informed Comey that he was "hereby terminated and removed from office, effective immediately," explaining that he reached the conclusion that Comey is "not able to effectively lead the bureau."
