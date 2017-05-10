Pitts: Trump needs to get over his Obama fixation
Can't you see he's just not that into you? The sooner you accept that and get on with your life, the better off you'll be.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|17 min
|Gotti
|552
|Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09)
|13 hr
|Limpball Viagra
|21
|Senate confirms James Comey as FBI director (Jul '13)
|17 hr
|Valerie the King ...
|11
|What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08)
|Wed
|P0D has returned
|84,625
|Study Shows School Vouchers Hurt Students -- Bu...
|Tue
|slick willie expl...
|3
|Condoleezza Rice says shea s a appalleda by Rus...
|May 9
|Fundiementally ill
|2
|Bachmann Calls Bush's Bailout Decision an Act o... (Nov '11)
|May 9
|Ivy League Supremacy
|53
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC