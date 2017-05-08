Obama isn't ready to give up on Obamacare just yet
Former President Barack Obama had a blunt message for his successor on Sunday night: I'm not letting the Affordable Care Act go down without a fight. "It is my fervent hope and the hope of millions that, regardless of party, such courage is still possible," Obama said while accepting a "Profile in Courage" award at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston.
