Obama isn't ready to give up on Obamacare just yet

17 hrs ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

Former President Barack Obama had a blunt message for his successor on Sunday night: I'm not letting the Affordable Care Act go down without a fight. "It is my fervent hope and the hope of millions that, regardless of party, such courage is still possible," Obama said while accepting a "Profile in Courage" award at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston.

