No Kidding: Study Says Donald Trump Takes More Late-Night Barbs Than Other Presidents
Score one, unequivocally, for President Donald Trump : The former reality show host has had more late-night monologue jokes tossed his way in 100 days than any other recent president's entire first year. One thousand and sixty: That's the exact number of late-night jokes targeting Trump counted in a study by George Mason University 's Center for Media and Public Affairs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deadline.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheney's Daughter Blasts Gay-Marriage Ban (May '06)
|22 hr
|Kevorkian jr
|6
|Bachmann Calls Bush's Bailout Decision an Act o... (Nov '11)
|22 hr
|Kevorkian jr
|52
|Samantha Bee toasts the press and roasts Trump ...
|Fri
|slick willie expl...
|19
|Obama nominating Comey as FBI director Friday (Jun '13)
|Fri
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|28
|Rumors surround Justice Kennedy exit, but he's ...
|May 4
|BHM5267
|5
|Parking rules for RVs tighten (Jan '08)
|May 4
|Pissed Off
|57
|Counting the reasons Obama's $400,000 Wall Stre...
|Apr 30
|commenters
|1
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC