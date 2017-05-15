Ninth Circuit questions Trump's statements on Muslims

A three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in Seattle Monday pressed attorneys for the Trump administration and the State of Hawaii on whether President Donald Trump's statements, both as a candidate and as president, render his revised travel ban unconstitutional, and whether Trump has disavowed his call for a "Muslim ban." Acting Solicitor General Jeffrey B. Wall asked the appeals court to reverse U.S. District Court Judge Derrick K. Watson's March 16 order that blocked the president's second travel ban just hours before it was to go into effect -- a ruling the president called an "unprecedented judicial overreach" that made America "look weak."

