Nation-Now 58 mins ago 2:25 p.m.What ...

Nation-Now 58 mins ago 2:25 p.m.What makes Kim Jong Un tick?

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KBMT

An undated file photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency , the state news agency of North Korea, shows an 'underwater test-fire of strategic submarine ballistic missile' conducted at an undisclosed location. "He's 27 years old," Trump mused .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Samantha Bee toasts the press and roasts Trump ... 3 hr slick willie expl... 19
News Obama nominating Comey as FBI director Friday (Jun '13) 5 hr Slick Willie Oreilly 28
News Rumors surround Justice Kennedy exit, but he's ... Thu BHM5267 5
News Parking rules for RVs tighten (Jan '08) Thu Pissed Off 57
News Counting the reasons Obama's $400,000 Wall Stre... Apr 30 commenters 1
News Bush Homeland Security Adviser Resigns (Nov '07) Apr 30 Marlas Div Attorney 5
News Bush ridicules Trump's fitness to lead military... (Oct '15) Apr 28 Wall Street bonus 51
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,412 • Total comments across all topics: 280,802,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC