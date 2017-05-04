Nation-Now 58 mins ago 2:25 p.m.What makes Kim Jong Un tick?
An undated file photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency , the state news agency of North Korea, shows an 'underwater test-fire of strategic submarine ballistic missile' conducted at an undisclosed location. "He's 27 years old," Trump mused .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Samantha Bee toasts the press and roasts Trump ...
|3 hr
|slick willie expl...
|19
|Obama nominating Comey as FBI director Friday (Jun '13)
|5 hr
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|28
|Rumors surround Justice Kennedy exit, but he's ...
|Thu
|BHM5267
|5
|Parking rules for RVs tighten (Jan '08)
|Thu
|Pissed Off
|57
|Counting the reasons Obama's $400,000 Wall Stre...
|Apr 30
|commenters
|1
|Bush Homeland Security Adviser Resigns (Nov '07)
|Apr 30
|Marlas Div Attorney
|5
|Bush ridicules Trump's fitness to lead military... (Oct '15)
|Apr 28
|Wall Street bonus
|51
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC