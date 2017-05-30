NAACP fires Brooks

NAACP fires Brooks

Saturday May 27

Once again the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People has proven why it is the Hillary Clinton of the Civil Rights Movement. The NAACP used to be a storied organization, that was a major player in the historic fight for full equality for Blacks in America; that was before they got bought out by the Democratic Party in the early 1970s; before they bowed downed to the alter of the homosexual community; and before they sold themselves to the likes of radical liberal, George Soros and his open borders crowd who believe that everyone has a right to be in the U.S., legally or illegally.

